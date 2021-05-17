Pro Football Focus projects starting lineup for 2021 Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

One thing is for sure, the 2021 Detroit Lions are going to look quite a bit different than the 2020 Lions.

In a recent piece published on Pro Football Focus, Ben Linsey took a stab at projecting the Lions’ starting offense and defense.

Here is what Linsey had to say about the biggest battle the Lions will have in camp.

Battle to watch: Safety

This is one of the weaker position groups on one of the weaker rosters in the NFL. Tracy Walker’s PFF grade has steadily regressed in each of his first three seasons, from 89.8 as a rookie in limited action to 73.5 in 2019 and 51.0 this past season. He still figures to be top man on the depth chart heading into 2021.

Dean Marlowe is heading into his seventh season out of James Madison, but he has never played 250 defensive snaps in a season. He could get an opportunity in Detroit after being buried behind Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde in Buffalo these past few seasons. Will Harris is the other safety likely to factor into the competition.

Don’t be surprised if Detroit looks to add another veteran safety on the open market leading up to the 2021 season.

Nation, what do you think about this projected lineup?