The Detroit Lions find themselves in an interesting position as they continue to prepare for the 2023 season and they may or may not have discussed the signing of veteran defensive tackle, Ndamukong Suh. The 36-year-old may have some gas left in the tank, but is he the right fit for the 2023 Detroit Lions? Let's weigh the pros and cons of bringing back a familiar face to Ford Field.

Key Points

The Lions must carefully evaluate the potential benefits of Suh's residual talent and experience against concerns about his team player mentality and declining performance.

Suh's recent absence from team activities raises doubts about his commitment to the Lions' vision and team culture under Holmes and Campbell.

While Suh's burning desire for a Super Bowl aligns with the Lions' aspirations, the potential risks to team chemistry and his limited playing time must be considered before making a decision.

Pros and cons of Detroit Lions signing Ndamukong Suh

Pros:

1. Residual Talent and Experience: Despite his age, there is no denying that Suh still possesses a level of skill and ability that could be an asset to the Lions. The interior of the defensive line has been a weak spot for Detroit, and Suh's presence could provide a much-needed boost. While he may not be a starter, his contributions on the field could be valuable, especially in certain situations.

2. Mentorship Potential: Suh's experience in the NFL can be invaluable in shaping the younger players on the Lions' defensive line. His knowledge and work ethic could serve as a guiding light for emerging talents, helping them develop their skills and make a positive impact on the team. Suh's leadership qualities could prove instrumental in building a solid foundation for the future.

3. Burning Desire for Super Bowl Success: One thing that stands out about Suh is his relentless pursuit of a Super Bowl ring. His recent stint with the Philadelphia Eagles clearly demonstrated his burning desire to be part of a championship-caliber team. If Suh chooses to sign with the Lions, it would indicate his belief in their potential to contend for the ultimate prize. His commitment and drive to win could inspire his teammates and push the entire organization to new heights.

Cons:

1. Questionable Team Player Mentality: Throughout his career, Suh's actions have often raised questions about his commitment to the team. His decisions to leave Detroit for Miami and then join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers alongside Tom Brady were seen by some as self-serving moves. The concern remains that Suh's primary focus might be on personal achievements rather than contributing to the greater good of the Lions. This potential lack of team spirit could create friction within the locker room.

2. Reluctance to Participate in Team Activities: Suh's recent absence from voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp have raised eyebrows. As the Lions' new management, led by General Manager Brad Holmes and Head Coach Dan Campbell, strives to establish a strong team culture, players who prioritize individual needs over collective goals may not fit the mold. Suh's initial hesitation to commit fully to the team raises doubts about his compatibility with the Lions' vision.

3. Decline in Performance and Potential Distractions: It is evident that Suh's prime years are behind him. The once-dominant force may no longer have the same impact on the field as he did in his earlier days. Bringing in a player who won't see extensive playing time could lead to unnecessary distractions and questions surrounding his role within the team. The Lions must carefully consider whether the potential benefits outweigh the risk of disrupting team chemistry.

Bottom Line: The Lions must tread carefully when it comes to Suh

As the Detroit Lions weigh the pros and cons of signing Ndamukong Suh, they must carefully evaluate the impact he could have on their evolving team culture and their pursuit of long-term success. While his residual talent and experience could be valuable, concerns about his team-player mentality and declining performance must not be overlooked.

Suh's burning desire for a Super Bowl ring might align with the Lions' aspirations, but his recent actions and reluctance to participate fully in team activities raise valid concerns about his commitment to the greater team goals. The Lions, under the leadership of Holmes and Campbell, must prioritize the development of a cohesive team and culture that values selflessness and collective effort.

Ultimately, the decision to sign Suh rests on the Lions' assessment of the balance between his potential contributions on the field and the potential risks to team chemistry. The Detroit Lions must tread carefully as they consider whether to bring back a familiar face who still carries the potential to make an impact, but whose fit within the team remains uncertain.