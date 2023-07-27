The Detroit Lions are roaring into the spotlight, as four of their rookies have been named to the 2023 NFL Preseason All-Rookie Team, curated by Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports. The Lions' rookies who have bagged this honor include RB Jahmyr Gibbs, TE Sam LaPorta, LB Jack Campbell, and S Brian Branch.

Quartet of Detroit Lions make 2023 NFL Preseason All-Rookie Team

Trapasso has high praise for Gibbs, noting his incredible acceleration and speed, and predicting that he will be the team's main running back by November. He lauds LaPorta for his robust frame and athleticism and hails Campbell for his coverage skills, blocking-shedding, and range. Regarding Branch, despite the stiff competition in Detroit's safety room, Trapasso believes that the Round 2 pick is far too talented to be left on the sidelines and praises him as one of the best tackling defensive backs he has ever scouted.

Key Points

Four Lions rookies have been named to the 2023 NFL Preseason All-Rookie Team.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs is praised for his speed and acceleration.

TE Sam LaPorta is commended for his NFL frame and athleticism.

LB Jack Campbell receives high marks for his range, blocking-shedding, and coverage skills.

Despite competition, S Brian Branch is anticipated to shine due to his superior tackling and coverage abilities.

Bottom Line – Rookie Sensations

It's an exciting time for Lions fans, as the franchise's young talents are gaining well-deserved recognition. Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Jack Campbell, and Brian Branch have shown that they possess the skills and potential to elevate the team's performance in the future. As they prepare to prove their mettle in the forthcoming season, the Detroit Lions could indeed be the team to watch. This quartet of rookies represents the promising future of the franchise, and their success could very well signal the start of a new era for the Lions.