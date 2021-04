Sharing is caring!

This is a perfect example of the saying, “The bigger they are, the harder they fall.”

Watch as Las Vegas Raiders OT Bruce Campbell gets in an altercation at Walmart and ends up in the hospital after suffering a broken jaw.

BREAKING: ex #Raiders offensive tackle Bruce Campbell involved in altercation. Was taken to hospital with a broken jaw. Wow. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/EKe9y3jY9q — Raider Albert (@TheFakeAlbert) April 4, 2021

Just because you can bench press 500 pounds does not mean you can fight!