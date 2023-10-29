Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Rams QB Matthew Stafford knocked out of game vs. Dallas Cowboys [Video]

Rams QB Matthew Stafford knocked out of game vs. Dallas Cowboys with a thumb injury [Video]

Rams QB Matthew Stafford knocked out of this afternoon's game with a thumb injury

Fans of the Detroit Lions are well aware of quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s toughness, as he consistently played through severe pain and injury issues during his tenure in the Motor City. Although he has since moved on to the Los Angeles Rams, he is presently coping with a painful ailment that forced him to be sidelined for this afternoon's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Matthew Stafford knocked out

Stafford left this afternoon at AT&T Stadium

Stafford has departed today's game and was replaced by Brett Rypien:

Matthew Stafford knocked out,Dallas Cowboys

Video of the injury:

https://x.com/SICscore/status/1718701488028192973?s=20

Prior to his injury, Stafford had gone 13-of-22 for 162 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He's officially been designated as questionable to return.

Matthew Stafford knocked out,Dallas Cowboys

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?