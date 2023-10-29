Rams QB Matthew Stafford knocked out of game vs. Dallas Cowboys [Video]

Rams QB Matthew Stafford knocked out of this afternoon's game with a thumb injury

Fans of the Detroit Lions are well aware of quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s toughness, as he consistently played through severe pain and injury issues during his tenure in the Motor City. Although he has since moved on to the Los Angeles Rams, he is presently coping with a painful ailment that forced him to be sidelined for this afternoon's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Stafford left this afternoon at AT&T Stadium

Stafford has departed today's game and was replaced by Brett Rypien:

Video of the injury:

https://x.com/SICscore/status/1718701488028192973?s=20

Prior to his injury, Stafford had gone 13-of-22 for 162 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He's officially been designated as questionable to return.