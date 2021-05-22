RB D’Andre Swift has funny response to Dan Campbell’s recent comment about pet Lion [Video]

Sharing is caring!

As you have likely heard by now, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell recently joined the Pardon my Take podcast and he made a comment that he has talked to Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp about getting a pet Lion that he could walk around the facility and the practice field.

Now, Campbell made that comment in jest (we think), but it has made its rounds on social media.

One person who does not like the idea of a real lion roaming around the facilities is Lions RB D’Andre Swift.

Swift recently joined Pro Football Focus and he made it clear that he does not support Cambell’s idea.

“No. If you do it, it’s gotta be in a cage somewhere, but I don’t want to be looking behind my back to make sure he’s tamed or whatever, I’m cool.”

#Lions HC Dan Campbell recently said he’d want a live lion on the field with him…@DAndreSwift has other thoughts😂 pic.twitter.com/m3DIBMkAnn — PFF (@PFF) May 22, 2021