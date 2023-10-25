RECAP: Detroit Pistons Almost Finish Comeback Against Miami Heat 103-102

The Detroit Pistons lost in the final seconds of their 2023-24 regular season opener.

The Detroit Pistons lost their regular season-opening matchup against the Miami Heat 103-102. After trailing by as many as 19 points, the Pistons had an opportunity in the final possession to steal a victory against the 2022-23 Eastern Conference on the road. Detroit generated some important defensive stops in the final minutes of the fourth quarter but could not knock down a three-point look by Cade Cunningham.

Head coach Monty Williams praised the fight in his team in the postgame presser after the close effort against the Heat.

I've said for the past couple of weeks that we have a resilient group. Guys that believe in what we do, believe in each other. Stewie (Isaiah Stewart), Cade and JD (Jalen Duren) told everyone not to hang heads when we got down.” Monty Williams via James Edwards III during Pistons postgame press conference vs. Heat

Cunningham showed out in his return from injury scoring 30 points along with dishing 9 assists. Duren finished with a double-double recording 17 points and 14 rebounds. Stewart picked up a double-double of his own as well scoring 14 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Miami Heat By the Numbers

Free Throw Shooting: Pistons – 9/15 Heat – 21/26

Rebounds: Pistons – 56 Heat – 48

Blocks: Pistons – 13 Heat – 3

Steals: Pistons – 3 Heat – 11

Cade Cunningham: 30 points, 13-27 FGs, 9 assists

Jalen Duren: 17 points, 8-11 FGs, 14 rebounds, 4 blocks

Isaiah Stewart: 14 points, 6-11 FGs, 14 rebounds

Killian Hayes: 10 points, 4-12 FGs, 3 assists

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

The Pistons will stay on the road as they travel to face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM.