RECAP: Detroit Pistons Continue Their Losing Streak After Startling 110-101 Loss to Cleveland Cavaliers

Bojan Bogdanovic returns for the Detroit Pistons but came up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Detroit Pistons losing streak has reached 17 games after being defeated by the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-101. There were numerous opportunities for the Pistons to crack their losing streak with a victory. Lights-out second-half shooting from Max Strus and Darius Garland lifted the Cavaliers to a win over the Pistons.

The Saturday night matchup featured the return of Bojan Bogdanovic back to the Pistons. Detroit has been without their 34-year-old veteran shooter all season due to a calf strain. Bogdanovic was the team's leading scorer last season after averaging a career-high 21.6 points per game. He scored 22 points off the bench against the Cavaliers in a minute-restricted game by head coach Monty Williams.

Detroit led by as many as eight points in the third quarter. The starters sat down within the last few minutes of the quarter and the bench surrendered the lead back to Cleveland. The Pistons brought the deficit down to as close as four but could not take the lead back.

Strus and Garland each scored 22 points for Cleveland in their victory. Donovan Mitchell chipped in 20 points of his own for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen made an impactful presence felt with a 19-point and eleven rebounds.

Cade Cunningham was the Pistons' leading scorer again with 23 points. He flirted with a triple-double dishing 11 assists and grabbing down eight rebounds. Detroit rolled out another new starting lineup that featured Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Stewart, and Jalen Duren.

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 46 Cavaliers – 58

Rebounds: Pistons – 49 Cavaliers – 43

Turnovers: Pistons – 16 Cavaliers – 11

Largest Lead: Pistons – 8 Cavaliers – 12

Cade Cunningham: 23 points, 8-20 FGs, 11 assists, 8 rebounds

Bojan Bogdanovic: 22 points, 7-15 FGs, 3-10 3-point FGs

Jalen Duren: 17 points, 8-8 FGs, 12 rebounds

Killian Hayes: 13 points, 6-11 FGs, 6 rebounds

Isaiah Stewart: 11 points, 4-9 FGs, 1-5 3-point FGs

Wednesday is the Pistons' next chance to end their dreaded losing streak against the Memphis Grizzlies. Detroit has struggled against teams missing their best player and Memphis falls under the same description as they'll be without Ja Morant.