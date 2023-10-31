RECAP: Detroit Pistons Drop A Surprising Loss Against the Oklahoma City 124-112

The Detroit Pistons fell short in their road matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons?

The Detroit Pistons snapped their winning streak after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-112. Detroit was coming off of back-to-back victories but has now dropped their record to .500 at 2-2.

The Pistons put up a solid fight on the offensive end. Connecting with 31 assists on 38 field goals kept them within striking distance for the majority of the game. Detroit tried holding their own shooting 43% from the field and 54% from three-point range.

The defensive side of the ball is where the Pistons struggled the most with their loss. Oklahoma City led by as many as 21 points against Detroit. The Thunder stayed hot in scoring all game shooting 53% from the field and 45% from three. Oklahoma City's scoring was led by their breakout superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who finished with 32 points.

Jaden Ivey was Detroit's best-scoring spark plug as he led the way with 20 points off the bench. The Pistons continue to get some of their best scoring from their second unit. Detroit's bench contributed 50 points to the final 124.

Cade Cunningham had a rough shooting night in terms of efficiency going 5-15 from the field and finishing with 17 points. He also struggled a bit with his handle at point guard turning the ball over seven times.

Ausar Thompson finished the night with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Marvin Bagley had another positive showing for the Pistons as he scored 13 points in 24 minutes.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Oklahoma City Thunder By the Numbers

Assists: Pistons – 31 Thunder – 21

Blocks: Pistons – 5 Thunder – 10

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 42 Thunder – 50

Largest Lead: Pistons – 1 Thunder – 21

Jaden Ivey: 20 points, 7-13 FGs, 4-6 3-point FGs

Cade Cunningham: 17 points, 5-15 FGs, 5 assists, 7 turnovers

Ausar Thompson: 15 points, 6-14 FGs, 10 rebounds

Marvin Bagley: 13 points, 3-4 FGs, 4 rebounds

Isaiah Stewart: 12 points, 4-9 FGs, 7 rebounds

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

The Detroit Pistons return home for a matchup against the rebuilding Portland Trailblazers at 7:00 P.M. Portland sits hungry for winning momentum with a 1-3 record to open the regular season.