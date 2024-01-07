RECAP: Detroit Pistons Finish Road Trip Winless Losing 131-114 to Denver Nuggets

The Detroit Pistons lost their fourth game in a row in blowout fashion against the Denver Nuggets.

Ron Chenoy, USA Today Sports

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons finished their West Coast trip without a victory after losing to the Denver Nuggets 131-114. Detroit lost each game throughout the four-game trip against the Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz, Golden State Warriors, and now the defending champion Nuggets.

Things unraveled for the Pistons after starting off on a competitive note in the first half. Detroit held a couple of leads through the first two quarters by as many as 4 points. Halftime concluded with the Pistons within a single-digit deficit of 65-57.

Cade Cunningham exited the game in the second quarter after suffering a knee strain midway through the period. The former number 1 overall pick did not return to the game after the injury.

Denver pushed the game out of hand in the third quarter outscoring Detroit 43-28. The Pistons struggled to get stops as the Nuggets closed out the third with a 23-point 108-85 lead. Denver was able to unload their bench with a few minutes left in the fourth on their way to their 26th regular season win.

The Pistons remain winless at 0-19 against teams above .500. Denver has not lost to a team under .500 all season improving to 18-0.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets in scoring with 37 points. The defending champions did not have to rely on their two-time MVP Nikola Jokic who only took 3 shots all game but dished out 16 assists.

Jalen Duren led the Pistons with 20 points on 8-12 shooting. Alec Burks was right behind Duren scoring 18 points off the bench.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Denver Nuggets Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Denver Nuggets By the Numbers

Largest Lead: Pistons – 4 Nuggets – 24

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 58 Nuggets – 54

Assists: Pistons – 28 Nuggets – 35

Jalen Duren: 20 points, 8-12 FGs, 5 rebounds

Alec Burks: 18 points, 6-9 FGs, 3-3 3-point FGs

Bojan Bogdanovic: 14 points, 6-12 FGs, 2-4 3-point FGs

Jaden Ivey: 13 points, 4-11 FGs, 6 assists

Kevin Knox: 12 points, 4-8 FGs, 1-3 3-point FGs

Isaiah Livers: 11 points, 4-8 FGs, 5 rebounds

What They're Saying

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons‘ next chance to snap their losing streak will be Tuesday at home against the Sacramento Kings at 7 P.M.