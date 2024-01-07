Detroit Sports Nation Logo

RECAP: Detroit Pistons Finish Road Trip Winless Losing 131-114 to Denver Nuggets

The Detroit Pistons lost their fourth game in a row in blowout fashion against the Denver Nuggets.

Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets
Ron Chenoy, USA Today Sports

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons finished their West Coast trip without a victory after losing to the Denver Nuggets 131-114. Detroit lost each game throughout the four-game trip against the Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz, Golden State Warriors, and now the defending champion Nuggets.

Things unraveled for the Pistons after starting off on a competitive note in the first half. Detroit held a couple of leads through the first two quarters by as many as 4 points. Halftime concluded with the Pistons within a single-digit deficit of 65-57.

Cade Cunningham exited the game in the second quarter after suffering a knee strain midway through the period. The former number 1 overall pick did not return to the game after the injury.

Denver pushed the game out of hand in the third quarter outscoring Detroit 43-28. The Pistons struggled to get stops as the Nuggets closed out the third with a 23-point 108-85 lead. Denver was able to unload their bench with a few minutes left in the fourth on their way to their 26th regular season win.

The Pistons remain winless at 0-19 against teams above .500. Denver has not lost to a team under .500 all season improving to 18-0.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets in scoring with 37 points. The defending champions did not have to rely on their two-time MVP Nikola Jokic who only took 3 shots all game but dished out 16 assists.

Jalen Duren led the Pistons with 20 points on 8-12 shooting. Alec Burks was right behind Duren scoring 18 points off the bench.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Denver Nuggets Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Denver Nuggets By the Numbers

Detroit Pistons Vs Denver Nuggets

Largest Lead: Pistons – 4 Nuggets – 24

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 58 Nuggets – 54

Assists: Pistons – 28 Nuggets – 35

Jalen Duren: 20 points, 8-12 FGs, 5 rebounds

Alec Burks: 18 points, 6-9 FGs, 3-3 3-point FGs

Bojan Bogdanovic: 14 points, 6-12 FGs, 2-4 3-point FGs

Jaden Ivey: 13 points, 4-11 FGs, 6 assists

Kevin Knox: 12 points, 4-8 FGs, 1-3 3-point FGs

Isaiah Livers: 11 points, 4-8 FGs, 5 rebounds

What They're Saying

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons‘ next chance to snap their losing streak will be Tuesday at home against the Sacramento Kings at 7 P.M.

