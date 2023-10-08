RECAP: Detroit Pistons Lose 130-126 to Phoenix Suns in Overtime

The Detroit Pistons opened their 2023 preseason with a tough overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.
Why It Matters
The Detroit Pistons opened their 2023 preseason with a tough overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns 130-126. Detroit climbed their way from a double-digit deficit throughout the first three quarters. In the fourth quarter, the Pistons managed to outscore the Suns 38-18 in order to force overtime. Phoenix outplayed Detroit after regulation to finish with a four-point victory.
Forward Marvin Bagley led the Pistons with 25 points and 7 rebounds off the bench. Detroit also had a few standout performances from the reserves including Jaden Ivey who scored 15 points coming off the bench as well. Rookie Ausar Thompson was impressive in his preseason debut with a double-double recording 12 points, 10 rebounds, and the game-tying three at the end of regulation.
Detroit Pistons Vs. Phoenix Suns By the Numbers
Assists: Pistons – 33 Suns – 27
Points in the Paint: Pistons – 50 Suns – 42
Free Throws: Pistons – 21/34 Suns – 32/38
Marvin Bagley: 25 points, 7 rebounds, 10-14 FGs
Jaden Ivey: 15 points, 5-8 FGs, 3-6 3-point FGs
Killian Hayes: 13 points, 5-8 FGs, 7 assists
Cade Cunningham: 12 points, 5-15 FGs, 6 assists
Ausar Thompson: 12 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists
Stanley Umude: 12 points, 4-7 FGs, 2-5 3-point FGs
What's Next for the Detroit Pistons?
The Pistons' next preseason game will be Thursday on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder. This should be an intriguing matchup of two franchises with rebuilding young cores. The game will tip off at 7 PM on Bally Sports.