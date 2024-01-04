RECAP: Detroit Pistons Melt Down In Overtime Against Utah Jazz 154-148

The Detroit Pistons started a new losing streak by losing again to the Utah Jazz.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons continue to struggle closing close games after losing in overtime to the Utah Jazz 154-148. Detroit still remain winless on their Western Conference road trip and their league-worst record has dropped to 3-31.

The Pistons held the lead by as many as 10 points in the first half. Halftime favored Detroit with a lead on the road of 68-66. Their momentum carried through a 41-point third quarter which pushed their lead to 109-104 by the end of the period.

Utah attacked the Pistons by putting Cade Cunningham and Bojan Bogdanovic in foul trouble with five late in the fourth quarter. Despite the lead going back and forth, the Pistons shot a season-high 56.8% through regulation. The fourth quarter was capped off with a heroic last-second triple by Alec Burks to tie the game at 138.

Detroit's hot shooting cooled off in overtime where they were outscored by Utah 16-10. The Pistons shot 2-9 from the field and overtime and lost Bogdanovic to his sixth foul of the game. Utah leaned on strong performances from Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkannen, and Collin Sexton through crunch time to seal their victory.

Bogdanovic led the Pistons in scoring with 36 points on 13-26 shooting from the field and 8-15 from 3 before fouling out. Cunningham recorded another double-double on the season with 31 points and 12 assists. Burks played one of his best games of the season scoring 27 points off the bench.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Utah Jazz Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Utah Jazz By the Numbers

Rebounds: Pistons – 48 Jazz – 43

Assists: Pistons – 33 Jazz – 28

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 62 Jazz – 68

Bojan Bogdanovic: 36 points, 13-26 FGs, 8-15 3-point FGs

Cade Cunningham: 31 points, 12-21 FGs, 12 assists

Alec Burks: 27 points, 9-17 FGs, 5-9 3-point FGs

Jalen Duren: 17 points, 6-7 FGs, 10 rebounds

Jaden Ivey: 11 points, 4-8 FGs, 2-3 3-point FGs

What They're Saying

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons will return to action on Friday in the third game of their Western Conference road trip against the Golden State Warriors at 10 P.M.