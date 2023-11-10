RECAP: Detroit Pistons Start Hot Then Cool Off Against Philadelphia 76ers Losing 114-106

The Detroit Pistons blow another double-digit lead losing their first In-Season Tournament matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Why It Matters for the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons‘ In-Season Tournament debut did not get off to the start they were hoping for. After building a first-half lead as big as 16 points, they slowed down tremendously in the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers. Detroit lost their lead in the third quarter getting outscored by the Sixers 35-21 and losing with a final score of 114-106. The loss resulted in the Pistons' seventh straight loss in a row.

The Sixers came into this matchup ranking sixth in the NBA in free throws attempted per game and second in free throw percentage. Philadelphia used the charity stripe to their advantage as they shot 35-41 against Detroit.

The Pistons did not get as favorable of a whistle from the officials as they were 18-22 from the free-throw line. Monty Williams commented on the foul calls and the free throws as a result.

Some of the stuff these guys are doing, they're not shots. I want to go on record. These are not shots. We've talked about it in our competition transfer of information to the head coaches meeting that they're going to call this swinging the ball and hitting people. That's not a shot. Our guys were frustrated by it and I can't blame them. He's (Joel Embiid) good enough. I've talked to officials abot it. I don't think those are shots. You just wave your arms and hit soembody.” Monty Williams via Omari Sankofa II on the foul calls and free throw for Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid led all scorers in the game with 33 points with the assistance of the free throw line shooting 16-19. Tyrese Maxey chipped in 29 points of his own while shooting 9-9 in free throws. Former Piston Tobias Harris gave Detroit fits as well as he put up 24 points.

Killian Hayes led the Pistons in scoring with 23 points while dishing 6 assists. Cade Cunningham put up 21 points and 7 assists. Detroit's offense turned stagnant in the second half as they finished with 16 turnovers while playing a lot of perimeter isolation basketball.

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers Highlights

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers By the Numbers

Free-Throw Shooting: Pistons – 18/22 76ers – 35/41

Steals: Pistons – 3 76ers – 13

Turnovers: Pistons – 17 76ers – 9

Killian Hayes: 23 points, 8-17 FGs, 6 assists

Cade Cunningham: 21 points, 8-18 FG, 7 assists

Ausar Thompson: 12 points, 6-11 FGs, 13 rebounds

Isaiah Stewart: 10 points, 4-10 FGs, 6 rebounds

Stanley Umude: 10 points, 1-2 FGs, 7-8 FTs

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

The Pistons get to rest one day before traveling for a road matchup Sunday against the Chicago Bulls at 7 P.M. Detroit picked up their second victory of this season against their Central division rivals back in late October with a final score of 118-102.