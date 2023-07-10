RECAP: Detroit Pistons Suffer 113-101 Summer League Loss to Houston Rockets

Struggling defense leads to Pistons' first Summer League loss against the Rockets.

Why It Matters

The Detroit Pistons dropped to 1-1 in Summer League action after losing 113-101 to the Houston Rockets. Defensive struggles continued for Detroit as Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore, and Tari Eason each shined offensively for Houston. Jalen Duren led the Pistons in scoring again with 23 points along with 10 rebounds.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Houston Rockets By The Numbers

Three-Point Shooting: Pistons – 9-29 Rockets – 13-36

Assists: Pistons – 29 Rockets – 21

Turnovers: Pistons – 17 Rockets – 13

Center Jalen Duren: 23 points, 10-14 FGs, 10 rebounds

Guard Jaden Ivey: 22 points, 9-15 FGs, 10 assists

Center James Wiseman: 17 points, 7-17 FGs, 10 rebounds

Forward Ausar Thompson: 12 points, 6-13 FGs, 8 rebounds, 6 assists

What's Next?

The Pistons have their third scheduled Summer League game against the Toronto Raptors Wednesday at 6 PM on ESPN2.