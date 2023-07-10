RECAP: Detroit Pistons Suffer 113-101 Summer League Loss to Houston Rockets

Struggling defense leads to Pistons' first Summer League loss against the Rockets.
Why It Matters
The Detroit Pistons dropped to 1-1 in Summer League action after losing 113-101 to the Houston Rockets. Defensive struggles continued for Detroit as Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore, and Tari Eason each shined offensively for Houston. Jalen Duren led the Pistons in scoring again with 23 points along with 10 rebounds.
Detroit Pistons Vs. Houston Rockets By The Numbers
Three-Point Shooting: Pistons – 9-29 Rockets – 13-36
Assists: Pistons – 29 Rockets – 21
Turnovers: Pistons – 17 Rockets – 13
Center Jalen Duren: 23 points, 10-14 FGs, 10 rebounds
Guard Jaden Ivey: 22 points, 9-15 FGs, 10 assists
Center James Wiseman: 17 points, 7-17 FGs, 10 rebounds
Forward Ausar Thompson: 12 points, 6-13 FGs, 8 rebounds, 6 assists
What's Next?
The Pistons have their third scheduled Summer League game against the Toronto Raptors Wednesday at 6 PM on ESPN2.