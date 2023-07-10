Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
AD-FREE
Search
spot_img

RECAP: Detroit Pistons Suffer 113-101 Summer League Loss to Houston Rockets

Struggling defense leads to Pistons' first Summer League loss against the Rockets.

Detroit Pistons 2023 NBA Mock Draft Tobias Harris Cam Johnson Monte Morris Jared Rhoden Malcolm Cazalon
Detroit PistonsPistons NotesRECAP: Detroit Pistons Suffer 113-101 Summer League Loss to Houston Rockets

Subscribe

By Eric Vincent
2 min.

Struggling defense leads to Pistons' first Summer League loss against the Rockets.

Why It Matters

The Detroit Pistons dropped to 1-1 in Summer League action after losing 113-101 to the Houston Rockets. Defensive struggles continued for Detroit as Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore, and Tari Eason each shined offensively for Houston. Jalen Duren led the Pistons in scoring again with 23 points along with 10 rebounds.

Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons Vs. Houston Rockets By The Numbers

Three-Point Shooting: Pistons – 9-29 Rockets – 13-36

Assists: Pistons – 29 Rockets – 21

Turnovers: Pistons – 17 Rockets – 13

Center Jalen Duren: 23 points, 10-14 FGs, 10 rebounds

Guard Jaden Ivey: 22 points, 9-15 FGs, 10 assists

Center James Wiseman: 17 points, 7-17 FGs, 10 rebounds

Forward Ausar Thompson: 12 points, 6-13 FGs, 8 rebounds, 6 assists

What's Next?

The Pistons have their third scheduled Summer League game against the Toronto Raptors Wednesday at 6 PM on ESPN2.

- Advertisement -
spot_img

Related Articles

Ausar Thompson draws rave reviews from Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren following debut

Detroit Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson played in his first Summer League game on Saturday night, and according to Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, the future for the youngster is VERY bright.
Read more

Detroit Pistons G Marcus Sasser ‘Takes EVERY game seriously’

If you are not familiar with new Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser, you are absolutely going to want to read this.
Read more

Marcus Sasser signs with Detroit Pistons

According to reports, the Detroit Pistons have officially signed Marcus Sasser.
Read more
Pistons News Reports

- A word from our sponsor -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous article
Detroit Tigers select Max Anderson with No. 45 pick in 2023 MLB Draft

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.