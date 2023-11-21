RECAP: Motor City Cruise Erase 21-Point Deficit Against Iowa Wolves to Stay Undefeated

The Motor City Cruise fought for another win by overcoming a massive deficit against the Iowa Wolves.

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise prevailed over a 21-point deficit against the Iowa Wolves for a 124-122 win. Motor City found themselves behind until late in the fourth quarter. Malcolm Cazalon hit a huge triple to put the Cruise up by one point with under three minutes left then held on to the lead to close.

Motor City has been resilient all season when trailing behind their opponents. They were down double digits to the Wolves in their home opener last week and managed to finish on the winning end. Their record has now improved to 4-0 in the regular season and 2-0 in the Winter Showcase.

There was a glaring advantage all night by the Cruise on the glass. Motor City finished the game with 48 rebounds including 16 on the offensive end. Jontay Porter continued his dominant presence so far this season by grabbing nine offensive boards.

The Cruise had quality offensive balance with seven different players finishing in double-digits with scoring. Tosan Evbuomwan led the Cruise in scoring with 24 points on the night. Porter was highly impactful on both ends of the floor scoring 21 points, grabbing 20 rebounds, dishing six assists, and six blocks. Cazalon finished with an efficient night scoring 17 points on 6-9 shooting from the field and 4-7 from deep.

Motor City had a helpful return to the lineup by David Nwaba after recovering from knee soreness. He scored 15 points off the bench and didn't miss a shot finishing 4-4 from the field, 1-1 from three, and 3-3 from the free throw line.

Motor City Cruise Vs. Iowa Wolves By the Numbers

Rebounds: Cruise – 48 Wolves – 33

Offensive Rebounds: Cruise – 16 Wolves – 7

Free Throw Shooting: Cruise – 8/15 Wolves – 15/16

Tosan Evbuomwan: 24 points, 9-13 FGs, 5 rebounds

Jontay Porter: 21 points, 9-15 FGs, 20 rebounds, 6 blocks

Malcolm Cazalon: 17 points, 6-9 FGs, 4-7 3-point FGs

David Nwaba: 15 points, 4-4 FGs, 1-1 3-point FGs

Zavier Simpson: 14 points, 6-14 FGs, 8 assists

Buddy Boeheim: 14 points, 5-13 FGs, 4-10 3-point FGs

What's Next?

The Cruise can enjoy one day of rest before another road matchup with the Indiana Mad Ants on Wednesday. The Mad Ants are currently 2-1 and sitting in second place behind the Cruise in the Central division.