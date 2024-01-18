RECAP: Motor City Cruise Finish Home Stretch With Fierce 120-109 Loss to South Bay Lakers

The Motor City Cruise's six-game homestand ends with a blowout loss to the South Bay Lakers

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise faced a blowout loss against the South Bay Lakers 120-109. The Cruise had their way in a 25-point victory over the Lakers on Wednesday. Their two-game series resulted in a split after the Cruise were beaten badly on Thursday by the Lakers.

The Cruise found themselves down as many as 27 points to the Lakers. Motor City's only leads came early in the first quarter until the game got out of hand. South Bay remained in control throughout the rest of the contest.

Motor City put up another struggling effort on the defensive end. South Bay averaged 51.1% shooting from the field as a team. The Cruise also allowed 50 points in the paint which has been a big issue for them all season. Motor City also were outrebounded on the glass by South Bay 47-39.

Six different Motor City players scored in double figures against South Bay. Zavier Simpson led the way for the Cruise scoring 22 points along with 9 assists. Tosan Evbuomwan dropped 21 points for the Cruise on 8-12 shooting from the field.

Motor City Cruise vs. South Bay Lakers By the Numbers

ESPN

Largest Lead: Cruise – 2 Lakers – 27

2nd Chance Points: Cruise – 22 Lakers – 14

Fast Break Points: Cruise – 2 Lakers – 6

Rebounds: Cruise – 39 Lakers – 47

Assists: Cruise – 18 Lakers – 18

Field Goal Shooting: Cruise – 42.9% Lakers – 51.1%

Zavier Simpson: 22 points, 7-18 FGs, 3-5 3-point FGs, 9 assists

Tosan Evbuomwan: 21 points, 8-12 FGS, 3-4 3-point FGs, 7 rebounds

Jared Rhoden: 14 points, 5-12 FGs, 4-7 3-point FGs, 7 rebounds

Stanley Umude: 13 points, 5-16 FGs, 3-10 3-point FGs

Jayce Johnson: 12 points, 4-10 FGs, 9 rebounds

Nathan Knight: 11 points, 4-6 FGs, 2 rebounds

What's Next For the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise are on break until next Tuesday when they take on the Long Island Nets on the road.