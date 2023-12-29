RECAP: Zavier Simpson Hits Buzzer Beater to Help Motor City Cruise Edge Windy City Bulls 114-112

The Motor City Cruise improved to 2-0 in the regular season in a thriller against the Windy City Bulls.

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise pulled off a thrilling 114-112 victory against the Windy City Bulls. Their win came together courtesy of a floater by Zavier Simpson with with 0.2 seconds left on the clock. Motor City remains undefeated in the regular season by improving to 2-0 with back-to-back victories over Windy City.

The Cruise had to battle back from some major deficits throughout the contest. After holding a light 30-29 lead after the first quarter, the Bulls outscored the Cruise 45-23 in the second quarter finding themselves down 21 at halftime.

The gap grew as big as 24 points in the second half for the Cruise. Motor City fought to cut the lead as low as 5 points in the third quarter. The fourth quarter went back and forth between both teams, but the Cruise ended up on top thanks to the clutch heroics from their leading point guard Simpson.

Jared Rhoden led Motor City in scoring with 20 points in 34 minutes. Five players scored in double figures for the Cruise to provide some scoring balance. Simpson had a total of 19 points to go with his game-winning shot. Stanley Umude chipped in 18 points in 35 minutes.

Motor City Cruise vs. Windy City Bulls By the Numbers

Assists: Cruise – 27 Bulls – 15

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 42 Bulls – 46

Fouls: Cruise – 19 Bulls – 21

Three-Point Shooting: Cruise – 16-37 Bulls – 11-26

Rebounds: Cruise – 35 Bulls – 38

Jared Rhoden: 20 points, 7-16 FGs, 4-7 3-point FGs

Zavier Simpson: 19 points, 8-15 FGs, 7 assists

Stanley Umude: 18 points, 6-11 FGs, 3-7 3-point FGs

Tosan Evbuomwan: 17 points, 5-7 FGs, 7 rebounds

David Nwaba: 15 points, 6-10 FGs, 1-2 3-point FGs

What's Next For the Motor City Cruise?

The Motor City Cruise head on the road to Washington D.C. to take on the Capital City Go-Go on Saturday at 6 P.M.