Recent vote reveals Red Wings D Moritz Seider as clear Calder Trophy favorite

While the Detroit Red Wings won’t be participants in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, there are several positives that they can take into the offseason. And perhaps none bigger has been the play of rookie defenseman Moritz Seider, who burst onto the scene at just 20 years old and proved himself to be a bonafide NHL Player and easily Detroit’s best blueliner.

And while we certainly won’t be surprised to see him compete for the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman in short order, the more immediate order of business is deciding who takes home the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s best rookie. And based on this most recent vote by NHL.com writers, it’s not even close.

Seider comes in easily as the top candidate to win the Calder Trophy with 76 points:

There’s no question that Seider has proven himself to be invaluable to Detroit’s rebuilding process, and he’ll only be getting better from here on out.

NHL Player Prop Bets for 4/25/22

There’s only one game today, but this betting guide will offer insight into a couple of player props that look to have good value in the contest between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Chicago Blackhawks.

James van Riemsdyk – Points (O0.5, +110)

With three goals in his last three games, James van Riemsdyk is putting together a solid finish to his campaign for the third straight season. He didn’t score in Sunday’s game, but he still brings some value to the table for bettors today to score at least a point.

Today’s game against the Blackhawks will finish off the 15th back-to-back of the season for the Flyers, and van Riemsdyk has been pretty good in these short-rest situations all season. Playing on zero days rest, van Riemsdyk has six goals and three assists this season. He’s also had some good career numbers against Chicago.