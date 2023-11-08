Red Wings announce plans for upcoming game vs. Canadiens

The Detroit Red Wings announce plans for tomorrow's division clash against the rival Montreal Canadiens.

The Detroit Red Wings once again faced a deficit before deciding to engage in the game with more determination, ultimately succumbing to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden last night. The host Rangers took an early 5-0 lead before Detroit managed to score three goals in the final period, narrowing the score gap. Detroit will now head back to Little Caesars Arena to play against the Montreal Canadiens tomorrow night, and they've also shared information regarding their team personnel plans.

The latest updates on Robby Fabbri and Dylan Larkin

Forward Robby Fabbri, who made his return to the ice after recovering from a lower-body injury sustained on October 12, recorded no points and didn't register any shots. He also had a minus-2 rating in 12 minutes and 42 seconds of ice time.

In contrast, Dylan Larkin managed to play despite sustaining an injury on Saturday night against the Bruins. He logged 19 minutes and 19 seconds of ice time and recorded five shots on goal.

According to Helene St. James, the beat writer for the Detroit Free Press, Larkin is anticipated to be in the lineup for tomorrow's game, whereas Fabbri's availability remains uncertain.

Additionally, goaltender James Reimer will be getting the start tomorrow. He's performed well in his first year with Detroit, sporting a 1.52 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage.

Bottom Line: Detroit must start on time

The Red Wings had emphasized the importance of avoiding early deficits in their discussions before yesterday's game against the Rangers. Unfortunately, their efforts to heed this advice didn't materialize until it was once again too late.

Tomorrow's matchup against division rival Montreal is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST. Hopefully, Detroit will approach the game with a renewed and proactive effort right from the opening faceoff.