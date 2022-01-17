Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin snipes OT winner [Video]

The season sweep is complete!
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin sniped his second goal of the game and 18th of the season, defeating the Buffalo Sabres in overtime and capping a comeback for his teammates who trailed their hosts by a 2-0 margin midway through the third period.
Captain completed the comeback 🧹#LGRW pic.twitter.com/07NB3pRpmG
— Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) January 17, 2022
It was Larkin who tied the game late in the final frame, capitalizing on a nifty feed from Robby Fabbri. The Red Wings got on the board shortly after the Sabres took what appeared to be a commanding 2-0 lead thanks to a shorthanded goal from Vladislav Namestnikov.
