Red Wings celebrate in locker room after victory over Canadiens

By Michael Whitaker

The Detroit Red Wings were able to defeat the Montreal Canadiens in come-from-behind fashion on Tuesday night at Little...
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Detroit Red Wings were able to defeat the Montreal Canadiens in come-from-behind fashion on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena, winning by a 4-3 final score and completing the first ever four-game regular season sweep over their Original 6 rivals.

Check out some behind the scenes footage from the locker room following the win:

