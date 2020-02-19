Red Wings celebrate in locker room after victory over Canadiens

The Detroit Red Wings were able to defeat the Montreal Canadiens in come-from-behind fashion on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena, winning by a 4-3 final score and completing the first ever four-game regular season sweep over their Original 6 rivals.

Check out some behind the scenes footage from the locker room following the win:

"That's the first time in the history of the franchise we've swept Montreal in a season series." 👊 pic.twitter.com/hIwN90A4i8 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 19, 2020

