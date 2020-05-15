41.2 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill describes “empty feeling” inside thanks to NHL pause (VIDEO)

The spread of the novel coronavirus put an immediate pause on the 2019-20 NHL Season, which would have been featuring the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs right now.

Unfortunately for the Detroit Red Wings, the playoffs were out of the question early in the campaign. In fact, they had already clinched the depressing standing of the NHL’s worst record with several weeks remaining in regular season play.

Despite the poor record, head coach Jeff Blashill loves what he does and doesn’t take the opportunity of being an NHL coach for granted.

He chatted with WXYZ’s Brad Galli earlier and described the “empty feeling” he has right now with no hockey being able to be played, as well as his hopes for the future.

“I’d love to be able to coach this group again. I’d love to work towards getting better,” he said.

By Michael Whitaker

