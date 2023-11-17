Red Wings’ Daniel Sprong dekes Ilya Samsonov out of his jock [VIDEO]

After being awarded a penalty shot, Detroit Red Wings forward Daniel Sprong dekes Ilya Samsonov out of his jock!

What a way to ignite the scoring! The Detroit Red Wings struck first this afternoon against the Toronto Maple Leafs, earning a penalty shot when defenseman Morgan Rielly illegally closed his hand on the puck in the crease. Forward Daniel Sprong stepped up for the shot, showcasing an impressive deke that's sure to land him on the highlight reels for the night.

Detroit took advantage of being awarded a penalty shot

Following the infraction on the Leafs, Detroit had the choice to select any player who was on the ice when the whistle blew. Head coach Derek Lalonde opted for Sprong, who executed a magnificent move, leaving Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov baffled and securing his 5th goal of the season in style.

SPRONG! 🚨 Daniel Sprong converts the penalty shot, impressing Zetterberg and Kronwall. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/oUeJpZA5pm — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) November 17, 2023

Sprong is in his first season with the Red Wings, having agreed to a free-agent contract after playing last year with the Seattle Kraken.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings are facing off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in their second game of the NHL's Global Series in Sweden. The game took an interesting turn when Toronto's Morgan Rielly was penalized for closing his hand on the puck in the crease, leading to the Red Wings being awarded a penalty shot as a consequence Forward Daniel Sprong dekes Ilya Samsonov out of his jock, scoring a beautiful goal and putting the Red Wings on top.

Bottom Line: Sprong has been a positive addition

The Red Wings brought Sprong on board due to their belief in his exceptional goal-scoring skills, and he's certainly proven his prowess around the net with his powerful shot.

His selection for the penalty shot this afternoon was undoubtedly fitting, resulting in his 5th goal of the year—a testament to why he was the right choice for that critical moment.