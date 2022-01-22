in Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi gets into ‘spirited scrap’ with Predators D Matt Benning [Video]

20 Views 3 Votes

Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi has been having himself quite the season in terms of producing offensively but he showed on Saturday night that he is not afraid to mix it up a big when he feels it is warranted.

Take a look as Bertuzzi gets into a ‘spirited scrap’ against Matt Benning of the Nashville Predators.

#LGRW

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Detroit Lions concept helmet throws out the silver [Photo]