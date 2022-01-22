Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi gets into ‘spirited scrap’ with Predators D Matt Benning [Video]

Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi has been having himself quite the season in terms of producing offensively but he showed on Saturday night that he is not afraid to mix it up a big when he feels it is warranted.
Take a look as Bertuzzi gets into a ‘spirited scrap’ against Matt Benning of the Nashville Predators.
#LGRW
Tyler Bertuzzi having himself a spirited scrap, after Adam Erne scored to give Detroit momentum. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/APQdMmZszH
— Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) January 23, 2022
