Red Wings News Reports

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to make decision on multiple players on Friday

By W.G. Brady
The 2023 NHL Draft is a wrap, and Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has already shifted his complete focus to free agency. While speaking to reporters following the draft, Yzerman said that he would be making a decision on the Red Wings' restricted free agents on Friday.

On Thursday, Yzerman told the Detroit Free Press that he would be making a decision on Friday regarding the Red Wings restricted free agents, including Joe Veleno and Gustav Lindström. Yzerman, according to Helen St. James, has also spoken to some of the team's unrestricted free agents, such as Alex Nedeljkovic.

“We haven't rule anything out,” Yzerman said. “We have talked to some of them.”

Red Wings Restricted Free Agents

Here are the Red Wings restricted free agents, according to Spotrac:

Bottom Line: Let the Games Begin!

With the NHL Draft behind us, it is now time to see what Yzerman has up his sleeve regarding free agency. By the end of the day today, we should have word on what the plan is with the Red Wings restricted free agents.

