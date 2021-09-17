Red Wings jersey concept design blends old with new

One of the most iconic franchises in all of professional sports, the Detroit Red Wings are part of the “Original 6” teams of the National Hockey League.

Having originally been founded in 1926, they were known initially as the “Detroit Cougars”; a subsequent name change saw them being known as the “Falcons” before the nickname that’s stuck since 1932 was introduced.

The team introduced a more updated Cougars “D” for their Stadium Series against the Colorado Avalanche in 2016, and now that design has been incorporated into a new concept by Instagram artist CVDesigns. Check it out below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CT0K95iJ2dG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link