Red Wings prospect Jared McIsaac stretchered off ice after taking hit from behind

It was a scary scene at Center Ice Arena in Traverse City during the NHL Prospect Tournament, as Detroit Red Wings prospect Jared McIsaac was knocked unconscious after a hit from behind from Columbus Blue Jackets prospect James Malatesta.

He was stretchered off the ice, and is currently alert with feeling in his extremities after being transported by ambulance to a local hospital:

Scary moment here in Traverse City. #CBJ prospect James Malatesta given a game misconduct for a hit from behind on Detroit’s Jared McIsaac, who lay motionless on the ice as he’s treated by on-site trainers. He’s secured on a board and leaves the ice on a stretcher. 1/2 — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) September 19, 2021

UPDATE: Jared McIsaac lost consciousness after a hit into the boards during the 1st period of tonight’s game against CBJ but is now awake and alert and has feeling in all his extremities. As a precautionary measure, he was transported to a local hospital for further observation. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 19, 2021

McIsaac was selected with the 36th overall pick by the Red Wings in the 2018 NHL Draft.