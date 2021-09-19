Red Wings prospect Jared McIsaac stretchered off ice after taking hit from behind

It was a scary scene at Center Ice Arena in Traverse City during the NHL Prospect Tournament, as Detroit Red Wings prospect Jared McIsaac was knocked unconscious after a hit from behind from Columbus Blue Jackets prospect James Malatesta.

He was stretchered off the ice, and is currently alert with feeling in his extremities after being transported by ambulance to a local hospital:

McIsaac was selected with the 36th overall pick by the Red Wings in the 2018 NHL Draft.

