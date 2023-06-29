Merch
Tigers News Reports

Reese Olson is the latest injured Detroit Tigers pitcher

By Paul Tyler
The negative chorus continues as Reese Olson becomes the latest pitcher for the Detroit Tigers to suffer an injury.

Reese Olson Detroit Tigers

Reese Olson recently picked up his 1st win

Prior to today's game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Olson had registered a record of 1-2 with an ERA of 4.74 and 1.05 WHIP. He earned his first career win five days ago against the Minnesota Twins, striking out nine of their batters.

He was hurt after taking a line drive off the knee

Olson was injured and laid on the mound in pain after taking a line drive off the knee in the bottom of the 2nd inning off Rangers infielder Josh Smith:

After a conversation with manager A.J. Hinch and athletic trainer Ryne Eubanks, Olson would indeed depart the game. He was replaced on the mound by Tyler Holton.

He becomes the latest Tigers pitcher to be unavailable due to various ailments, joining the extensive list that already includes Spencer Turnbull, Casey Mize, Eduardo Rodriguez, Alex Faedo, Matthew Boyd, and Tarik Skubal.

Key Points

  • Reese Olson is the latest Tigers pitcher to be injured
  • He took a line drive off the knee and was taken out of today's game against the Rangers
  • He joins the already lengthy Tigers injury list

Wrapping It Up: Best wishes for a quick recovery

Nobody likes to see players injured, especially names on the team that we all cheer for.

We wish Olson a quick recovery and hope that he can get back out on the mound for the Tigers soon!

Getting to know the Detroit Red Wings No.169 Pick

