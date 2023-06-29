Reese Olson is the latest injured Detroit Tigers pitcher

The negative chorus continues as Reese Olson becomes the latest pitcher for the Detroit Tigers to suffer an injury.

Reese Olson recently picked up his 1st win

Prior to today's game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Olson had registered a record of 1-2 with an ERA of 4.74 and 1.05 WHIP. He earned his first career win five days ago against the Minnesota Twins, striking out nine of their batters.

He was hurt after taking a line drive off the knee

Olson was injured and laid on the mound in pain after taking a line drive off the knee in the bottom of the 2nd inning off Rangers infielder Josh Smith:

R U SERIOUS MAN

praying for a speedy recovery for Reese Olson pic.twitter.com/HhY7MvwsEe — Mj (@MjDet118) June 29, 2023

After a conversation with manager A.J. Hinch and athletic trainer Ryne Eubanks, Olson would indeed depart the game. He was replaced on the mound by Tyler Holton.

He becomes the latest Tigers pitcher to be unavailable due to various ailments, joining the extensive list that already includes Spencer Turnbull, Casey Mize, Eduardo Rodriguez, Alex Faedo, Matthew Boyd, and Tarik Skubal.

