Report: Big Ten decides on discipline for Jim Harbaugh

We have been waiting all day long to find out the Big Ten's decision on Michigan Football coach Jim Harbaugh, and it looks like we finally have our answer. According to a report Pete Thamel, Harbaugh will not be allowed on the sideline for the Wolverines' final three games of the 2023 season, but he will be allowed to coach during the week.

From Pete Thamel:

“Sources: The Big Ten is expected discipline Michigan for the in the in-person scouting and ongoing sign stealing investigation and will prohibit Jim Harbaugh from being on the sideline until the conclusion of the regular season. He will be allowed to coach during the week.”

Note: According to a report from Nicole Auerbach, “The Michigan team is still currently flying and has not received any communication from the Big Ten Conference office.”

Why it Matters

Assuming this report is accurate, Jim Harbaugh, who is already on a flight to Happy Valley, will not be able to be on the sidelines during Saturday's matchup vs. Penn State. Harbaugh will also not be able to be on the sidelines for the Wolverines' upcoming road matchup against Maryland, and home game against Ohio State.

This Means War

Michigan has already made it clear that it would fight any discipline from the Big Ten that was handed down before due process was able to play out, and this is exactly what this is. If this report is true, you can bet the Wolverines will come out swinging.

Jim Harbaugh, head coach of Michigan Football, has reportedly been banned from the sidelines for the Wolverines' last three games of the 2023 season by the Big Ten, in response to an investigation involving in-person scouting and sign stealing. However, he is allowed to continue coaching during the week. This sanction means Harbaugh will be absent from the sideline for crucial matchups, including the game against Penn State, a road game against Maryland, and the highly anticipated home game against Ohio State. Michigan is expected to contest this decision from the Big Ten, as the university had previously stated its intent to fight any disciplinary action taken before the completion of due process.

Bottom Line: The Big Ten Has Spoken

The Big Ten's decision to sideline Jim Harbaugh for the remaining crucial games is a significant development in the ongoing controversy surrounding Michigan's football program. This action, taken amidst a contentious investigation, not only impacts the team's strategy and morale but also sets the stage for a potential standoff between the university and the conference. With high-stake games on the horizon, the absence of Harbaugh from the sidelines could have a profound impact on the Wolverines' performance and their quest for victory in these critical matchups.