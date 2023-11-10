Former Michigan coach Biff Poggi comes to Jim Harbaugh's defense: ‘Stop Whining'

In the midst of the unfolding sign-stealing scandal at Michigan, former associate head coach Biff Poggi has come forward to defend Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines program. Poggi, now leading the Charlotte football team, shared a powerful statement on social media, emphasizing his close relationship with Harbaugh and asserting that neither he nor Harbaugh had any knowledge of the alleged sign-stealing activities.

Poggi Defends Harbaugh

Poggi's defense comes at a crucial time when Harbaugh faces potential NCAA repercussions regardless of his direct involvement or awareness.

“I have been quiet on the Michigan situation BUT NO longer,” Poggi posted to X. “I was closer to Jim Harbaugh over the last three years than anyone except his wife and kids. If Jim knew I would have known. I didn’t know and neither did he. I stake my reputation on it. Stop whining and get a better team.”

Why it Matters

Poggi's time at Michigan, including two seasons as associate head coach that saw the team reach the College Football Playoff, lends weight to his assertions and defense of Harbaugh's character and leadership.

Bottom Line – A Coach's Character in Question

In defending Jim Harbaugh, Biff Poggi brings a human element to a scandal often reduced to mere rules and regulations. His testament is a reminder that at the heart of these controversies are individuals with reputations and careers at stake. However, the NCAA's stance on leadership accountability leaves Harbaugh in a precarious position, where the actions of others under his purview might impact his career and legacy. As the scandal unfolds, the football community watches closely, not just for the outcome, but for what it reveals about leadership, responsibility, and the high stakes of collegiate athletics.