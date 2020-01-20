Report: Derrick Rose isn’t looking to be traded, wants bigger role with Pistons

Derrick Rose has been a topic of conversation around the Detroit Pistons. The guard has been playing the best post-injury basketball of his career this year and many teams other than the Pistons have taken notice.

Earlier today, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers are among teams interested in trading for Rose, but Haynes sources have indicated that is not necessarily something Rose wants.

“With the rash of injuries the Pistons have endured and Rose playing well, the veteran guard last week asked for an extended role with more minutes, sources said…. Rose is happy with the Pistons and isn’t looking to be traded, sources said, but the decision is beyond his control being. He has one more year at $7.6 million remaining on his contract.”

That above excerpt from Haynes story is remarkable really. The Pistons are sitting in tenth place in the Eastern Conference at 16-28 and Rose trades have been linked to some serious contenders. It sounds as though Rose has felt at home in the motor city. He is fourth currently in NBA All-Star fan voting for Eastern Conference guards, and he has objectively been embraced by the city who admires the hard work and toughness he brings to the court every night.

The team itself has been careful in managing Rose’s playing time and from an on-court perspective, giving Rose the keys to the offense makes sense. He’s leading the team in scoring and assists at essentially 18 points and six respectively, while only averaging 26 minutes a night which is sixth on the roster, however, both Blake Griffin and Luke Kennard who sit ahead of Rose in minutes per game are injured. Griffin is out indefinitely and Kennard may not be back until after the All-Star break.

This request probably comes as a result of the last ten games where Rose is averaging close to 23 points and six assists on 29.8 minutes per game. The Pistons have fed Rose more minutes and more opportunity and he’s made the most of them, and that appetite is only getting bigger. It is now on the Pistons to decide whether or not they should close the buffet or let Rose keep eating.