24.8 F
Detroit
Monday, January 20, 2020
type here...
Detroit Pistons News

Report: Derrick Rose isn’t looking to be traded, wants bigger role with Pistons

By Ryan Griffin

Must Read

Detroit Pistons NewsRyan Griffin - 0

Report: Derrick Rose isn’t looking to be traded, wants bigger role with Pistons

Derrick Rose has been a topic of conversation around the Detroit Pistons. The guard has been playing the best...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsRyan Griffin - 0

Report: 76ers, Lakers among teams interested in trading for Derrick Rose

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose is garnering a lot of interest around...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Lions interested in standout CB Tre Roberson

According to reports, the Detroit Lions are among a handful of teams interested in CFL cornerback, Tre Roberson. Roberson, who...
Read more
Ryan Griffin
My name is Ryan, I'm the Pistons editor for DSN. My hobbies include listening to better music than you and watching unhealthy amounts of Always Sunny.

Derrick Rose has been a topic of conversation around the Detroit Pistons. The guard has been playing the best post-injury basketball of his career this year and many teams other than the Pistons have taken notice.

Earlier today, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers are among teams interested in trading for Rose, but Haynes sources have indicated that is not necessarily something Rose wants.

“With the rash of injuries the Pistons have endured and Rose playing well, the veteran guard last week asked for an extended role with more minutes, sources said….

Rose is happy with the Pistons and isn’t looking to be traded, sources said, but the decision is beyond his control being. He has one more year at $7.6 million remaining on his contract.”

That above excerpt from Haynes story is remarkable really. The Pistons are sitting in tenth place in the Eastern Conference at 16-28 and Rose trades have been linked to some serious contenders. It sounds as though Rose has felt at home in the motor city. He is fourth currently in NBA All-Star fan voting for Eastern Conference guards, and he has objectively been embraced by the city who admires the hard work and toughness he brings to the court every night.

The team itself has been careful in managing Rose’s playing time and from an on-court perspective, giving Rose the keys to the offense makes sense. He’s leading the team in scoring and assists at essentially 18 points and six respectively, while only averaging 26 minutes a night which is sixth on the roster, however, both Blake Griffin and Luke Kennard who sit ahead of Rose in minutes per game are injured. Griffin is out indefinitely and Kennard may not be back until after the All-Star break.

This request probably comes as a result of the last ten games where Rose is averaging close to 23 points and six assists on 29.8 minutes per game. The Pistons have fed Rose more minutes and more opportunity and he’s made the most of them, and that appetite is only getting bigger. It is now on the Pistons to decide whether or not they should close the buffet or let Rose keep eating.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleReport: 76ers, Lakers among teams interested in trading for Derrick Rose

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Pistons NewsRyan Griffin - 0

Report: Derrick Rose isn’t looking to be traded, wants bigger role with Pistons

Derrick Rose has been a topic of conversation around the Detroit Pistons. The guard has been playing the best...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Report: 76ers, Lakers among teams interested in trading for Derrick Rose

Ryan Griffin - 0
According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose is garnering a lot of interest around the league as the NBA...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions interested in standout CB Tre Roberson

Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, the Detroit Lions are among a handful of teams interested in CFL cornerback, Tre Roberson. Roberson, who played the last couple of...
Read more
MSU News

AP Top 25 Poll: Michigan says goodbye as Michigan State climbs

Arnold Powell - 0
The latest Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll has been released and while one team from the state of Michigan made a move...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Flashback: Patrick Mahomes thanks Detroit Tigers for drafting him

Don Drysdale - 0
As you have probably heard, Patrick Mahomes was a pretty darn good baseball player back in the day. http://gty.im/1154485211 In fact, he was so good that...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Report: 76ers, Lakers among teams interested in trading for Derrick Rose

Detroit Pistons News Ryan Griffin - 0
According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose is garnering a lot of interest around the league as the NBA...
Read more

Pistons win big on the road, defeat the Atlanta Hawks 136-103

Detroit Pistons News Charlie Harrison IV - 0
The Detroit Pistons (16-27) came away with another win on the road tonight, this time defeating the Atlanta Hawks (10-33) 136-103. The Pistons were...
Read more

Former NBA executive calls out Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond

Detroit Pistons News Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond is at the center of trade rumors as the NBA Trade Deadline approaches. Though it appears that the Atlanta...
Read more

Report: Atlanta Hawks pull out of Andre Drummond sweepstakes

Detroit Pistons News Don Drysdale - 0
For the past couple of weeks, the Andre Drummond trade rumors/reports have really heated up. http://gty.im/1156959301 One team who was reportedly interested in trading for the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.