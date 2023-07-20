Merch
Report: Detroit Lions in talks with Jets to trade for WR Denzel Mims

By W.G. Brady
UPDATE: Mims to the Lions “Is pretty much done”

Josina Anderson reported just moments ago that she has been told that a trade to send New York Jets WR Denzel Mims to the Detroit Lions “is pretty much done” but the teams are still “working through the details.”

Detroit Lions Denzel Mims

Original Report

Earlier today, we put out an article about how the Detroit Lions should attempt to acquire WR Denzel Mims, who is reportedly going to be traded or waived by the New York Jets. Well, according to Josina Anderson, the Lions and Jets have talked about making that happen.

Detroit Lions Denzel Mims New York Jets

Lions in talks to land WR Denzel Mims

According to Anderson, sources of hers have said that the Jets and Lions are having exploratory trade talks on Mims, and there there's some energy on it. Anderson noted that Mims is open to being traded to the Lions.

Bottom Line: Stay Tuned

Folks, the Lions adding Mims to the mix makes too much sense for this not to happen. He is a big wide receiver who has elite speed, and the vertical jump to go up and get balls. If the Lions get this deal done, Mims would be a good temporary replacement until Williams returns in Week 7.

