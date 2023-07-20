Report: Detroit Lions in talks with Jets to trade for WR Denzel Mims

Josina Anderson reported just moments ago that she has been told that a trade to send New York Jets WR Denzel Mims to the Detroit Lions “is pretty much done” but the teams are still “working through the details.”

Original Report

Earlier today, we put out an article about how the Detroit Lions should attempt to acquire WR Denzel Mims, who is reportedly going to be traded or waived by the New York Jets. Well, according to Josina Anderson, the Lions and Jets have talked about making that happen.

Lions in talks to land WR Denzel Mims

According to Anderson, sources of hers have said that the Jets and Lions are having exploratory trade talks on Mims, and there there's some energy on it. Anderson noted that Mims is open to being traded to the Lions.

Update: I'm told the #Jets and the #Lions are having exploratory trade talks on WR Denzel Mims as well, per source. There's some energy on it.



My understanding is Mims is open to that possibility.



We'll see how it goes. Must cross the finish line on any potential transaction! — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 20, 2023

Bottom Line: Stay Tuned

Folks, the Lions adding Mims to the mix makes too much sense for this not to happen. He is a big wide receiver who has elite speed, and the vertical jump to go up and get balls. If the Lions get this deal done, Mims would be a good temporary replacement until Williams returns in Week 7.