Monday, January 13, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions new DC Corey Undlin will not be calling plays

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

On Monday, news broke that the Detroit Lions were hiring Philadelphia Eagles DBs coach Corey Undlin to be their next defensive coordinator.

Generally, defensive coordinators are put in place to run the defense in practice and during the games.

Well, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, though Undlin is will respected, he will not be calling plays out of the gate for the Lions.

Considering that Lions head coach Matt Patricia is essentially coaching for his job in 2020, this report, if accurate, is not a huge surprise.

Previous articleDetroit Lions reveal timetable for completion of coaching staff

