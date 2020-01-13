Report: Detroit Lions new DC Corey Undlin will not be calling plays

On Monday, news broke that the Detroit Lions were hiring Philadelphia Eagles DBs coach Corey Undlin to be their next defensive coordinator.

Generally, defensive coordinators are put in place to run the defense in practice and during the games.

Well, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, though Undlin is will respected, he will not be calling plays out of the gate for the Lions.

Considering that Lions head coach Matt Patricia is essentially coaching for his job in 2020, this report, if accurate, is not a huge surprise.