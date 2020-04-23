41.2 F
Report: Detroit Lions have plans to trade with Dolphins or Giants

Featured Video

Draft Day is here and you can bet your last dollar that there will be plenty of rumors/reports that surface throughout the day regarding our Detroit Lions.

The latest report comes from Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. Salguero is reporting that an NFL source familiar with the Lions has told him that the team has ‘made plans’ to select at either No. 4 or No. 5 in the first round of the draft.

Selecting at No. 5 would not be a surprise as that pick belongs to the Miami Dolphins but the No. 4 pick belongs to the New York Giants, who most believe will select an offensive lineman in their first pick.

From Miami Herald:

The Detroit Lions, who hold the No. 3 overall pick in Thursday’s NFL draft, have made plans to actually draft at either No. 4 or No. 5 overall, according to an NFL source familiar with the team’s thinking.

The Lions have a degree of confidence they will be able to trade their pick to either the New York Giants or Miami Dolphins at some point either before the draft or while they’re on the clock.

No deal is said to be finalized as of this writing. That’s perhaps because the Lions may be trying to pit the Giants and Dolphins against each other.

Does anyone else feel like they are being whipped around in a tornado? Don’t worry, we will soon land in Munchkin Land!

By Arnold Powell
Views96

