Report: Detroit Lions have plans to trade with Dolphins or Giants

Draft Day is here and you can bet your last dollar that there will be plenty of rumors/reports that surface throughout the day regarding our Detroit Lions.

The latest report comes from Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. Salguero is reporting that an NFL source familiar with the Lions has told him that the team has ‘made plans’ to select at either No. 4 or No. 5 in the first round of the draft.

Selecting at No. 5 would not be a surprise as that pick belongs to the Miami Dolphins but the No. 4 pick belongs to the New York Giants, who most believe will select an offensive lineman in their first pick.

