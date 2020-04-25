41.2 F
Report: Detroit Lions to sign All-American TE Hunter Bryant

According to reports, the Detroit Lions may be signing what will end up being the best UDFA signing of the offseason as Washington TE Hunter Bryant is headed to the Motor City. (Well, he will head there as soon as it is safe)

Following his 2019 campaign with the Huskies, Bryant was named a Second Team AP All-American.

During the 2019 season, Bryant caught 52 passes for 825 yards and three touchdowns.

Nation, do not be at all surprised if Bryant makes the Lions as a No. 3 tight end.

By Don Drysdale
