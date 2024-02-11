Report: Detroit Pistons sign Tosan Evbuomwan.

Detroit Sports Nation Logo

The Detroit Pistons have made a strategic move by signing first-year forward Tosan Evbuomwan to a 10-day contract, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. This decision comes on the heels of Evbuomwan's recent stint with the Memphis Grizzlies and his impressive performance with the Motor City Cruise in the NBA G League.

Why it Matters

The Pistons, leveraging an open roster spot following the trade deadline's flurry of activity, aim to bolster their lineup with Evbuomwan's return. His tenure with the Cruise showcased his potential, averaging 15.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, alongside a notable 39.4 percent shooting accuracy from the three-point line.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Tosan Evbuomwan signs a 10-day contract with the Detroit Pistons.
  2. Previously showcased talent with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Motor City Cruise.
  3. Averages include 15.6 points and 8.9 rebounds, with a 39.4 percent three-point shooting accuracy.
The Bottom Line – A Calculated Gamble

After joining the Detroit Pistons as an undrafted free agent in the offseason and securing an Exhibit 10 deal for training camp, Evbuomwan demonstrated significant improvement with the Motor City Cruise, ultimately earning a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. With a thorough understanding of the Pistons' system and a solid base of support within the organization, he is now getting another chance to showcase his skills.

