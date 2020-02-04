35.2 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Report: Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman tailing top 2020 draft prospect

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

It’s only February and many Detroit Red Wings fans cannot wait for the season to be over.

That is extremely sad to say but considering how bad the Red Wings have been during the 2019-2020 season, it is understandable.

Embed from Getty Images

That being said, Steve Yzerman finally came home to become general manager for the team he spent his entire playing career with and because of that, most agree the future is bright in Hockeytown.

In order to build the Red Wings back into a team that contends for the Stanley Cup on a yearly basis, Yzerman is going to have to nail the NHL Draft.

The Red Wing certainly will deserve the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, but because of the draft lottery system in the league, that is no guarantee.

Because of that, Yzerman has been doing his due diligence to make sure he has all of his bases covered for any draft scenario that may arise.

In fact, according to reports from multiple German hockey media sources, Yzerman has been in Germany tailing a 2020 draft prospect, Tim Stutzle.

From Bill Placzek, Draftsite.com:

This German centre-wing is shooting up the draft charts. He is a world class skater who can skate rings around the opposition, quickly turning and twisting through the layers without slowing whether he is out there as a centre or a wing. Very well might be the best pure skater in the class. Probably projects as a winger at this juncture, as his first year in the Germnan senior leagues saw him at centre and there might have been a few hiccups, but time will decide if he is pro wing or pivot. He is more of a set up man than a shooter but has a nice wrist shot as a shooter. Get passes off with snap and touch, and will one touch advance pucks fot teammate scoring opportunities. Likes to set ala Patrick Kane at the right half wall on the power play. Really needs to bulk up and get stronger but has a frame that can add girth. 

In the most recent NHL mock draft on Draftsite.com, Stutzle goes to the Ottawa Senators with the No. 3 overall pick.

 

