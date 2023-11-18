Report: Jim Harbaugh could be suspended for 'Bulk' of 2024 season.

Jim Harbaugh could be suspended for ‘Bulk' of 2024 season

On Thursday, news broke that Michigan football and head coach Jim Harbaugh has accepted the Big Ten's decision for a three-game suspension of Harbaugh. This agreement leads to Harbaugh being sidelined for the upcoming Saturday game against Maryland as well as the highly anticipated regular-season finale against Ohio State. Now, according to a report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Harbaugh could face further suspension.

What Did Bruce Felman Say?

On Saturday morning, Feldman reported that Harbaugh could be suspended for games during the 2024 season.

“Things really changed late Wednesday night after Michigan brass learned the Big Ten had really damning evidence against Michigan,” he said. “That's when the Wolverines backed down and agreed to the suspension.”

“It would not be surprising if Jim Harbaugh could be suspended for the bulk of the 2024 season, I'm told.”

Why it Matters

Time will tell how this all plays out, but for now, we know that Harbaugh will be suspended for today's game vs. Maryland and next Saturday's game against Ohio State. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who successfully led the Wolverines to victory at Penn State, will continue in his role as interim head coach. Despite his suspension, Jim Harbaugh accompanied the Wolverines to Maryland.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michigan Football and head coach Jim Harbaugh have agreed to a three-game suspension following the Big Ten's decision. This means Harbaugh will miss the crucial games against Maryland and Ohio State. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports that Harbaugh could face additional suspensions, potentially for a significant part of the 2024 season, due to “really damning evidence” against Michigan. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will serve as interim head coach during Harbaugh's suspension. Harbaugh, despite being suspended, will travel with the team to Maryland.

Bottom Line: Time Will Tell

The situation surrounding Jim Harbaugh and Michigan Football remains fluid and uncertain. While the immediate impact of the suspension is clear with Harbaugh missing key games, the possibility of further disciplinary action in 2024 adds another layer of complexity to the Wolverines' future. The team's ability to adapt under interim head coach Sherrone Moore's leadership in these high-stakes games will be crucial. How Michigan navigates this challenging period could have significant implications for its short-term success and long-term stability.