Report: Lamar Jackson has uncertified rep contacting NFL teams on his behalf

By W.G. Brady
According to a report from Pro Football Talk, Lamar Jackson has an uncertified representative contacting NFL teams on his behalf in an attempt to negotiate a possible offer sheet. Jackson has reportedly said he does not want a fully-guaranteed contract, although he still wants a significant amount guaranteed, with one or more non-guaranteed years on the back end. One source has claimed that the representative is also telling other teams that Jackson is ready to move on from the Ravens. It is worth noting that the Ravens would have the ability to match any offer sheet signed by Jackson.

  • Lamar Jackson has an uncertified representative contacting NFL teams on his behalf
  • Jackson does not want a fully-guaranteed contract, but still wants a significant amount guaranteed with one or more non-guaranteed years on the back end
  • The representative is reportedly telling other teams that Jackson is ready to move on from the Ravens
  • The Ravens would have the ability to match any offer sheet signed by Jackson

Big Picture: Lamar Jackson's contract negotiations and potential impact on his future with the Ravens

The reported actions of Jackson’s uncertified representative raise questions about his future with the Ravens and the negotiations surrounding his contract. If Jackson does indeed want to move on from the Ravens, it could potentially lead to a trade or an offer sheet from another team.

