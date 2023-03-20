Analyst believes Detroit Lions should sign Lamar Jackson to ‘further demand the spotlight’

Don't look now but our Detroit Lions have not only put themselves in a position to win the NFC North in 2023, but some believe they have put themselves in a position to make a run in the NFL Playoffs. After all, the Lions have addressed their secondary in a big way by signing multiple defensive backs, while also signing RB David Montgomery to replace Jamaal Williams, who left for the New Orleans Saints. But, according to NFL analyst Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, the Lions should now go out and acquire QB Lamar Jackson.

Analyst believes Detroit Lions should sign Lamar Jackson

According to Cody Benjamin, the Lions should ‘further demand the spotlight' by signing Jackson to replace Goff. Here is what Benjamin has to say about the potential move.

Yes, you read that right. Technically the Ravens own the rights to their star quarterback, but the non-exclusive franchise tag still allows any team to make an offer. And Detroit has signaled with its busy offseason that it's ready to go from scrappy spoiler to spicy contender. After adding basically five veteran starters in free agency, including running back David Montgomery and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, what better way for Motown to further demand the spotlight than by juicing up the QB spot? Jared Goff is well-liked but easily expendable; a post-June 1 cut would save almost $21 million, and the Lions already have roughly $26M in cap space. Better yet, they've got multiple first- and second-round draft picks this year as ammo.

Bottom Line: Just say NO to Lamar Jackson

I get it that writers sometimes write stuff just to get clicks but in my opinion, there is no way on God's green earth that the Lions will even consider acquiring Jackson for the 2023 season. Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have made it very clear that Jared Goff is their quarterback moving forward, and that, coupled with the fact that Jackson is reportedly seeking a fully guaranteed contract, makes this move a “hard pass” for me. What do you think?