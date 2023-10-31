Detroit Sports Nation Logo

University of Michigan President Ono, AD Manuel, and Regents have reportedly made a decision on Jim Harbaugh.

Report: Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh closing in on mega-contract 

According to a report from John U. Bacon, the University of Michigan is reportedly on the cusp of giving Jim Harbaugh a mega-contract, making him the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten conference. This decision is raising eyebrows in the world of college football, considering the ongoing NCAA investigation into the Wolverines for alleged sign-stealing.

On the Verge

A report surfaced on Halloween night that U-M officials convened early in the morning to deliberate on the fate of Jim Harbaugh's contract extension. In a unanimous decision, regents voted in favor of moving forward with the extension. Michigan insider John U. Bacon later revealed that the U-M President, Athletic Director, and Regents were all actively working to finalize the deal.

“University of Michigan President Ono, AD Manuel, and Regents are currently working to finalize Harbaugh's contract, which will make him the highest paid coach in BT — as reported here on 10/9.”

One sent me this: “While UM officials remain concerned about the investigation, long term they believe Harbaugh's overwhelming success at his main missions of winning games and graduating student-athletes has earned him the right to be the highest paid coach in the conference.”

Why it Matters

Despite the shadow of the NCAA investigation, Michigan officials appear confident in Harbaugh's success and his deserving of the extension. The NCAA investigation, while ongoing, may not cast as dark a cloud as initially anticipated. Speculation suggests that any punishment handed down by the NCAA or the Big Ten, assuming there is one, might be less severe than expected. Moreover, the lengthy investigative process implies minimal impact on the current 2023 season.

Michigan Football suspends Michigan vs. Michigan State Michigan Football staffer Michigan rescinds record-breaking contract extension for Jim Harbaugh

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Despite an ongoing NCAA investigation, the University of Michigan is reportedly planning to make Jim Harbaugh the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten.
  2. Michigan officials express confidence in Harbaugh's success, while the NCAA investigation's impact is expected to be minimal.
  3. The university aims to swiftly finalize the mega-contract, potentially setting a new standard in college football coaching salaries.

Bottom Line – A Pivotal Moment in Wolverines Football

The University of Michigan's willingness to offer a mega-contract to Jim Harbaugh signifies a pivotal moment in the program's history. Whether this decision ultimately propels Michigan football to new heights or introduces unforeseen challenges remains to be seen. As the saga unfolds, all eyes in the college football world are fixed on Ann Arbor.

