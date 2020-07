According to multiple reports, Michigan true freshman DL Aaron Lewis has entered the NCAA transfer portal before ever playing a down with the Wolverines. Lewis, who is a 3-star recruit, is ranked as the No. 463 player in the Class of 2020.

Can confirm that #Michigan freshman DL Aaron Lewis has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal; enrolled early in January after signing in December of 2019: https://t.co/obqrPmCG6f pic.twitter.com/0vqFspzAoJ — Steve Lorenz (@TremendousUM) July 15, 2020