Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Report: New England Patriots trade Rob Gronkowski to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Don Drysdale

UPDATE:

The New England Patriots have traded TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick.

From earlier:

According to multiple reports, the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been discussing a trade for retired TE Rob Gronkowski.

Gronk has expressed in returning to football but wants to play with new Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.

Don Drysdale
