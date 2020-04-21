Report: New England Patriots trade Rob Gronkowski to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

UPDATE:
The New England Patriots have traded TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020
From earlier:
According to multiple reports, the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been discussing a trade for retired TE Rob Gronkowski.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020
Gronk has expressed in returning to football but wants to play with new Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.
Sources: Retired #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski has told New England that he’s interested in playing football again — and would want to do it with the #Bucs and QB Tom Brady. A trade would have to be worked out for this to happen.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020