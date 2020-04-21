Report: New England Patriots trade Rob Gronkowski to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New England Patriots have traded TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick.

From earlier:

According to multiple reports, the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been discussing a trade for retired TE Rob Gronkowski.

Patriots and Buccaneers have been discussing a trade for retired TE Rob Gronkowski, per league sources. Gronkowski has one year and $10 million left on his contract. But the two sides are, and have been talking, prior to Thursday’s draft.

Gronk has expressed in returning to football but wants to play with new Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.

Sources: Retired #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski has told New England that he’s interested in playing football again — and would want to do it with the #Bucs and QB Tom Brady. A trade would have to be worked out for this to happen.

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020