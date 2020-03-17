Report: NHL players proposing a creative upcoming schedule

The National Hockey League decided to suspend its regular season thanks to the outbreak of COVID-19, and may not be able to get back into action until May at the earliest thanks to new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While discussions have been ongoing of how to start gameplay once the all clear is given, details have emerged about a proposal from the players, which includes a July start date.

The video segment during which this idea is talked about can be viewed here.

This is reportedly one of many ideas being considered. What would you think of the above proposal?