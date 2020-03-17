47.1 F
Detroit
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Report: NHL players proposing a creative upcoming schedule

By Michael Whitaker


Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions announce they have released 2 players

On Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Lions officially released 2 players. The players released are S AJ Howard and QB Kyle...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Report: Four Brooklyn Nets players test positive for COVID-19

The positive-testing of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert for COVID-19 last week spurred an immediate shutdown of the National...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Report: NHL players proposing a creative upcoming schedule

The National Hockey League decided to suspend its regular season thanks to the outbreak of COVID-19, and may not...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The National Hockey League decided to suspend its regular season thanks to the outbreak of COVID-19, and may not be able to get back into action until May at the earliest thanks to new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While discussions have been ongoing of how to start gameplay once the all clear is given, details have emerged about a proposal from the players, which includes a July start date.

- Advertisement -

The video segment during which this idea is talked about can be viewed here.

- Advertisement -

This is reportedly one of many ideas being considered. What would you think of the above proposal?

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleEach MLB team to commit $1 million to displaced stadium employees
Next articleReport: Four Brooklyn Nets players test positive for COVID-19

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions announce they have released 2 players

On Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Lions officially released 2 players. The players released are S AJ Howard and QB Kyle...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Report: Four Brooklyn Nets players test positive for COVID-19

Michael Whitaker - 0
The positive-testing of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert for COVID-19 last week spurred an immediate shutdown of the National Basketball Association regular season. http://gty.im/1206602359 His...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Report: NHL players proposing a creative upcoming schedule

Michael Whitaker - 0
The National Hockey League decided to suspend its regular season thanks to the outbreak of COVID-19, and may not be able to get back...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Each MLB team to commit $1 million to displaced stadium employees

Michael Whitaker - 0
Thanks to the spread of COVID-19, several sports leagues have outright cancelled or delayed their seasons. Major League Baseball is no different, having cancelled...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Second New York Yankees minor league player tests positive for COVID-19

Michael Whitaker - 0
The New York Yankees were the first Major League Baseball organization to be officially affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 when a minor league...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Betting odds released for which major sports league resumes play first

Detroit Pistons News Michael Whitaker - 0
The spread of COVID-19 has caused the suspension and outright cancellation of several sports leagues across the world. With the playoffs right around the corner,...
Read more

Listen to former Detroit Red Wings forward Brendan Shanahan’s Irish Jig (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Happy St. Patrick's Day! http://gty.im/72498857 Since we're all feeling a little Irish today, let's throw it back to the days when Detroit Red Wings forward...
Read more

Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier posts message for fans

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The spread of COVID-19 has caused massive temporary changes for people just about everywhere. http://gty.im/1204251720 While the National Hockey League has been temporarily paused, Detroit Red...
Read more

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin posts video with new workout partner

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
While the National Hockey League has been put on hiatus thanks to the spread of COVID-19, players are still working out as best they...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.