Report: Pair of former Detroit Lions opt-out of 2020 season due to COVID-19

Updated:
By Arnold Powell

Earlier today we passed along the report that former Detroit Lions TE Cole Wick (now with the New Orleans Saints) has made the decision to opt-out of the 2020 season to do concerns related to COVID-19.

Now, another former Lions player has joined Wick as New York Jets OL Leo Koloamatangi has reportedly informed the team that he is opting out of the 2020 season due to concerns with COVID-19.

NFL players have until Aug. 3 to opt-out of the 2020 season.

BONUS CONTENT:

5-Star center Enoch Boakye picks Michigan State

Tom Izzo’s heater continues as he picks up his second five-star commit in the class of 2022.

Joining No. 1 prospect Emoni Bates will be 6’10 Mississauga, Ontario center Enoch Boakye.

During his announcement, Boakye stated, “My goal day one is to come in and win a national championship.”

Boakye is ranked No. 18 in the class of 2022 by 247. Here’s a recent evaluation that 247 recruiting analyst Josh Gershon gave Boakye:

Talented center with an extremely high upside. Impressive frame with wide shoulders and long arms to go with pretty good hands for a young post. Has legitimate body control and ball skills for the position; can grab rebound and start break. Plus athlete and force around the basket due to sheer size and motor. Could improve his post moves and touch. Has upside as rim protector. Floor is college starter but has easy NBA upside.

Gershon also has Boakye projected as a first-round pick whenever he decides to enter the NBA Draft.

This is another huge pick up for Michigan State basketball who has done tremendous on the recruiting trail as of late. 2022 is a long time away but it’s hard not to get excited about what coach Izzo is building in what seems to be the tail end of his career.

Arnold Powell

