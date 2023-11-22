Report suggests mutual interest between Detroit Tigers and Luis Severino

According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, there's budding mutual interest between the Detroit Tigers and former New York Yankees All-Star pitcher Luis Severino. The Tigers are reportedly among at least eight MLB teams showing interest in the 29-year-old free agent. Severino himself is open to the possibility of joining Detroit, seeing it as an opportunity for a comeback on a one-year contract.

The Report From Evan Petzold

“The Detroit Tigers are one of at least eight teams with some level of interest in Severino, according to sources with knowledge of the courtships, and more importantly, Severino has interest in what the Tigers can offer him as a bounce-back candidate on a one-year contract.“

“The New York Mets also have interest in Severino, according to The Athletic's Will Sammon.“

Why it Matters

This potential move is significant for the Tigers, who are looking to bolster their pitching staff. Severino, despite a challenging 2023 season marked by a 6.65 ERA and injuries, still shows promising stats, including maintaining a 96 mph four-seam fastball. His experience and skills could offer the Tigers the high-upside starting pitcher they need, fitting well into President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris’ strategy of signing talented pitchers for short-term contracts.

Bottom Line – A Chance for Mutual Renaissance

The potential partnership between Luis Severino and the Detroit Tigers represents a mutual opportunity for rejuvenation. For Severino, it's a chance to revive his career and return to his former All-Star form. For the Tigers, it's an opportunity to add depth and experience to their pitching staff, potentially elevating their overall game. This move, if finalized, could be a key factor in the Tigers' strategy for the upcoming season, showcasing their commitment to building a strong, competitive team.