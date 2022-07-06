During this past Spring Training, rookie Riley Greene was so impressive that he earned himself a spot on the Detroit Tigers Opening Day roster.

Unfortunately, Greene was not able to play on Opening Day after he suffered a broken foot near the end of Spring Training.

But after rehabbing and getting back to 100%, Greene is now up where he belongs and he has been the sparkplug the Tigers needed as he is batting .274 with three doubles and a home run in 16 games. More importantly, the Tigers have a winning record over that time.

Riley Greene is now the No. 1 ranked prospect in Major League Baseball

On Tuesday, MLB Pipeline released its updated Top 100 Prospects list and Riley Greene is the new No. 1 prospect in baseball.

From MLB.com:

The 21-year-old entered the season at No. 5 overall and likely would have graduated by now, if not for a broken right foot that put him on the injured list to start the season. Greene has come very much as advertised since arriving in Detroit with plenty of hit and power tools to make him valuable at the plate, along with good defense (aided by strong instincts) at a premium position in center field. Because of his MLB experience over other potential No. 1 candidates, Greene represents a safe call at the top, but an exciting one for Detroit fans.

Greene replaces Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, who previously held the No. 1 spot. Rutschman just reached the 45-day Major League threshold, which means he no longer has prospect status.

Congrats, Riley!

