Robby Fabbri happy to score ‘dirty’ goals for Detroit Red Wings in win vs. Kings

Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri happy to score ‘dirty' goals to end scoring slump in win vs. Los Angeles

The Detroit Red Wings appeared to be heading for a bleak evening in Hollywood on Thursday night, falling behind the Los Angeles Kings not even midway through the first period at Crypto.com Arena. However, a valiant comeback effort thanks to a pair of goals from Robby Fabbri followed by a successful shootout would give Detroit their 2nd straight victory on their California road swing.

The Detroit Red Wings bounced back from an ominous beginning vs. the Kings

In the blink of an eye, the Red Wings were down by two goals within minutes of the game's start. Adrian Kempe and Matt Roy scored swiftly, putting Detroit at an early disadvantage. However, goaltender Alex Lyon, in his fourth consecutive start, displayed remarkable skill, preventing further escalation of the team's deficit.

Detroit managed to regain momentum with forward Robby Fabbri netting his 10th goal of the year. Shortly after, defenseman Jeff Petry fired a shot from the point past Kings goaltender David Rittich, leveling the game.

Jeff Petry from the point ties it! 🚨 Assists to Veleno & Larkin. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/boffYhDqky — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) January 5, 2024

Midway through the 3rd period, Fabbri would score his second goal of the night by capitalizing on a rebound past Rittich, handing Detroit its inaugural lead. Nevertheless, Kempe managed to equalize the score late in the period, launching a shot that squeaked through Lyon. The subsequent 3-on-3 overtime was a thrilling affair marked by two excellent opportunities from newly-appointed All-Star forward Alex DeBrincat, both of which proved to be unsuccessful.

Staying true to the script from Detroit's shootout triumph over Philadelphia on December 22, both Lucas Raymond and Patrick Kane found the net, securing the additional point for Detroit.

Patrick Kane with a nifty shootout attempt, goes five-hole to seal the game for Detroit. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/chWTVQ487n — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) January 5, 2024

Robby Fabbri happy to score ‘dirty' goals to end his slump

Fabbri's goal marked his first since Detroit's win against his former team, the St. Louis Blues, back on December 12. As a player relied upon for offensive contributions, sometimes even a less glamorous goal can kickstart a scoring streak.

“I mean, when it's not going in you need to get to the net and get a dirty one,” Fabbri said afterward. “That's what I've been trying to do this year, get to those dirty areas and it paid off tonight.”

Lyon turned in a particularly strong performance in his 4th straight start for Detroit, making 40 saves in regulation and overtime.

“He just did what he's been doing in every start this year, making big saves,” Fabbri said of Lyon. “When he makes the extra save we need, it gets the bench going and it was a big spark.”

Fabbri made a point to acknowledge Kane's contributions, which included a brilliant pass in the 3rd period that set up Fabbri's second goal along with the eventual winning goal in the shootout.

“It's obvious what he does on the ice, he's done it for many years and he's fun to watch and it's fun to learn from him,” Fabbri said of Kane. “But what he brings off the ice with his leadership and experience is huge to this group. These are the wins that we have to build off of and keep it rolling here.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings were able to bounce back from an ominous two-goal deficit early in the 1st period of Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Kings, storming back for a 4-3 shootout victory. Forward Robby Fabbri scored a pair of goals to end his personal drought, while goaltender Alex Lyon made 40 saves Fabbri expressed his happiness in being able to score ‘dirty' goals as part of the Red Wings' victory

Bottom Line: The California road trip ends Sunday in Anaheim

The Detroit Red Wings faced a critical need to start the new year on a high note, especially following a challenging December. So far, they've met expectations with two wins in as many games since the turn of the calendar.

Sunday's game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM at the Honda Center against the Anaheim Ducks, airing on Bally Sports Detroit and also available on 97.1 The Ticket for radio coverage.