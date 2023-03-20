Romeo Okwara takes HUGE pay cut to stay with Detroit Lions

According to a report from Field Yates, Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara has agreed to take a HUGE pay cut in order to help his team free up some much-needed cap space. Okwara's decision to take a $9 million pay cut saves the Lions nearly $9 million in cap space, which they can use to make more aggressive moves in free agency. This is a huge win for the Lions, who have established a culture where players want to stay in Detroit.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions and Romeo Okwara

In order to make some aggressive moves in free agency, the Lions needed to free up some cap space. They started by releasing veteran defensive tackle Michael Brockers, creating $10 million in cap space. Then, they asked Charles Harris to take a $3 million pay cut. Now, Romeo Okwara has agreed to take a pay cut, and it’s a HUGE one. The move saves the Lions nearly $9 million in cap space, and it's more than they would have saved by releasing Okwara. The Lions have established a culture where players want to stay in Detroit, and Okwara's decision to take a pay cut is a huge win for the team.

Big Picture: Lions set up for success in free agency

The Lions' aggressive moves in free agency required them to free up some cap space, and they did just that by releasing veteran defensive tackle Michael Brockers and asking Charles Harris to take a $3 million pay cut. Okwara's decision to take a $9 million pay cut is a huge win for the Lions, as it saves them nearly $9 million in cap space. With this extra cap space, the Lions are set up for success in free agency and can make more aggressive moves to improve their team.

