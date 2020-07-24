41.2 F
Ron Gardenhire reveals how Detroit Tigers will make ‘Black Lives Matter’ statement before Opening Day game

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

According to manager Ron Gardenhire, the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds will make a statement before Friday’s Opening Day game.

Gardenhire, who was wearing a ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirt during his pre-game meeting with reporters, said Major League Baseball made sure there was one of the shirts in every players’ locker in Cincinnati.

Gardy added that the team (we assume both the Tigers and Reds) will wear the shirts tonight before the game to raise awareness for what’s happening in our country and, and to make a statement.

There is still no report as to whether or not Tigers or Reds players will kneel during the playing of the national anthem.

BONUS CONTENT: 

Michael Fulmer’s comeback start with Tigers is aligning with a special day in Detroit

It has been a long road back for Detroit Tigers SP Michael Fulmer, who has gone nearly 2 years without pitching against hitters from another team.

But on Wednesday, Fulmer took the mound for the Tigers in a Summer Training game against the Cincinnati Reds, and now he is lined up perfectly to make his first start since undergoing Tommy John surgery. That start looks like it will come on what is an unofficial holiday in Detroit.

Opening Day.

Though Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire would not confirm that Fulmer will be starting the Tigers home opener on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, he did not deny it either.

“We like it,” Gardenhire said after Wednesday’s game. “We’re not going to announce our plans to the world so they know what’s coming, so I’m not going to tell you exactly what’s going to happen. That could happen, but we’re not guaranteeing it.”

Regardless of when Fulmer makes his comeback start, it will be an emotional day and we wish him the best of luck.

 

Arnold Powell

